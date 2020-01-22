Connect with us

Women’s National Cricket League 2019-20 20th Match Australian Capital Territory Women vs New South Wales Women Live Cricket Score

Women's National Cricket League 2019-20 20th Match Australian Capital Territory Women vs New South Wales Women Live Cricket Score
ACT Meteors 187 ( 46.1 ) overs
NSW Breakers: 3-189 ( 32.2 ) overs
New South Wales Breakers win by 7 wickets
Toss - New South Wales Breakers won the toss and elected to bowl.
Batsmens
R
B
4S
6S
SR
Ashleigh Gardner*
4
2
1
0
200
Tahlia Wilson
64
71
11
0
90.14
Bowler
O
M
R
W
Econ
Amy Yates
5.2
0
34
0
6.38
Man of the Match
Tahlia Wilson
Commentry
In over# 33
Runs : 4 Bowler: Amy Yates Wickets : 0
Over 33. 4 runs. Bowler: Amy Yates. New South Wales Breakers: 3-189(rr 5.73)
32.2
4
FOUR! Amy Yates to Ashleigh Gardner. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs. NSW get home by 7 wickets in a match they were in control of from the outset. A great all-round performance with the ball set the Breakers up, with Farrell the pick with 3 wickets. A fighting 56 from Leeson was not enough to give the ACT a defendable total. NSW cruised their way through the chase, with Wilson top-scoring with 64 not out. They secure a bonus point, which could prove crucial with the pointy end of the season approaching.
32.1
.
Amy Yates to Ashleigh Gardner. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.
In over# 32
Runs : 1 Bowler: Nicola Hancock Wickets : 1
Over 32. 1 run. Bowler: Nicola Hancock. New South Wales Breakers: 3-185(rr 5.78)
31.6
.
Nicola Hancock to Tahlia Wilson. Full toss, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.
31.5
W
OUT! Caught. Nicola Hancock to Naomi Stalenberg. Back of a length, driving, Played in the air uncontrolled to deep point, by Mack.
31.4
1
Nicola Hancock to Tahlia Wilson. Full toss, driving, Played to third man for 1 run.
31.3
.
Nicola Hancock to Tahlia Wilson. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
31.2
.
Nicola Hancock to Tahlia Wilson. Full toss, driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs.
31.1
.
Nicola Hancock to Tahlia Wilson. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid off for no runs.
In over# 31
Runs : 18 Bowler: Amy Yates Wickets : 0
Over 31. 16 runs. Bowler: Amy Yates. New South Wales Breakers: 2-184(rr 5.94)
30.6
4
FOUR! Amy Yates to Naomi Stalenberg. Length ball, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.
30.5
4
FOUR! Amy Yates to Naomi Stalenberg. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
30.4
.
Amy Yates to Naomi Stalenberg. Yorker, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
30.3
4
FOUR! Amy Yates to Naomi Stalenberg. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard in the air uncontrolled past long off for 4 runs.
30.2
1
Amy Yates to Tahlia Wilson. Back of a length, cutting, Played to cover for 1 run.
30.2
1
Wide Amy Yates to Tahlia Wilson. Length ball, Leave, to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Kershaw.
30.2
3
Wide Amy Yates to Tahlia Wilson. Length ball, flick, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Kershaw.
30.1
1
Amy Yates to Naomi Stalenberg. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
In over# 30
Runs : 8 Bowler: Nicola Hancock Wickets : 0
Over 30. 8 runs. Bowler: Nicola Hancock. New South Wales Breakers: 2-168(rr 5.60)
29.6
.
Nicola Hancock to Tahlia Wilson. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Hancock.
29.5
.
Nicola Hancock to Tahlia Wilson. Length ball, flick, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Hancock.
29.4
.
Nicola Hancock to Tahlia Wilson. Length ball, driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Kershaw.
29.3
4
FOUR! Nicola Hancock to Tahlia Wilson. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.
29.2
4
FOUR! Nicola Hancock to Tahlia Wilson. Length ball, cutting, in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.
29.1
.
Nicola Hancock to Tahlia Wilson. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Hancock.
In over# 29
Runs : 2 Bowler: Amy Yates Wickets : 0
Over 29. 2 runs. Bowler: Amy Yates. New South Wales Breakers: 2-160(rr 5.52)
28.6
2
Amy Yates to Naomi Stalenberg. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for 2 runs.
28.5
.
Amy Yates to Naomi Stalenberg. Length ball, defending, Played to gully for no runs.
28.4
.
Amy Yates to Naomi Stalenberg. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs.
28.3
.
Amy Yates to Naomi Stalenberg. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for no runs.
28.2
.
Amy Yates to Naomi Stalenberg. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
28.1
.
Amy Yates to Naomi Stalenberg. Half volley, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
Batsmen
R
B
4S
SR
K Mack

c: Healy b: Gardner

43
57
6
75.44
E Kershaw

lbw: Farrell

0
9
0
0
A Lanning

b: Campbell

0
8
0
0
E Osborne

not out

4
14
0
28.57
C Koski

b: Griffith

19
22
2
86.36
S Coyte

c: Haynes b: Farrell

26
28
5
92.86
M Penna

c: Haynes b: Farrell

8
25
0
32
C Leeson

c: Trenaman b: Silver-Holmes

56
63
7
88.89
M Brown

lbw: Gardner

0
11
0
0
N Hancock

c: Farrell b: Griffith

17
37
2
45.95
A Yates

c: Healy b: Campbell

0
3
0
0
Extras 14(b 0, lb 0, WD 14, NB 0)
Total 187/10 46.1 overs
FOW:
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
Econ
R Farrell
10.0
2
20
3
2.00
S Campbell
10.0
0
48
2
4.80
H Silver-Holmes
8.1
1
27
1
3.31
L Griffith
8.0
1
44
2
5.50
A Gardner
10.0
0
48
2
4.80
Batsmen
R
B
4S
SR
R Haynes

c: Brown b: Penna

28
48
3
58.33
A Healy

c: Brown b: Leeson

34
31
7
109.68
T Wilson

not out

64
71
11
90.14
N Stalenberg

c: Mack b: Hancock

43
42
7
102.38
A Gardner

not out

4
2
1
200
Not bat : Phoebe Litchfield,Rachel Trenaman,Lisa Griffith,Rene Farrell,Hayley Silver-Holmes,Stella Campbell
Extras 16(b 0, lb 0, WD 16, NB 0)
Total 189/3 32.2 overs
FOW:
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
Econ
C Koski
5.0
0
29
0
5.80
S Coyte
3.0
0
17
0
5.67
C Leeson
3.0
0
20
1
6.67
N Hancock
7.0
1
34
1
4.86
M Penna
7.0
0
35
1
5.00
M Brown
2.0
0
20
0
10.00
A Yates
5.2
0
34
0
6.38

Katie Mack

11 (8)

11(17)

Erica Kershaw

0 (9)

Katie Mack

9 (9)

9(17)

Anna Lanning

0 (8)

Katie Mack

3 (10)

4(14)

Erin Osborne

1 (4)

Katie Mack

13 (24)

32(46)

Claire Koski

19 (22)

Katie Mack

7 (6)

18(15)

Sarah Coyte

11 (9)

Sarah Coyte

15 (19)

22(35)

Madeline Penna

7 (16)

Madeline Penna

1 (9)

1(10)

Carly Leeson

0 (1)

Carly Leeson

13 (16)

13(27)

Maitlan Brown

0 (11)

Carly Leeson

35 (38)

52(75)

Nicola Hancock

17 (37)

Carly Leeson

3 (3)

3(6)

Amy Yates

0 (3)

Erin Osborne

3 (10)

8(15)

Carly Leeson

5 (5)

Rachael Haynes

16 (27)

50(58)

Alyssa Healy

34 (31)

Rachael Haynes

12 (21)

33(47)

Tahlia Wilson

21 (26)

Tahlia Wilson

43 (44)

86(86)

Naomi Stalenberg

43 (42)

Tahlia Wilson

0 (1)

4(3)

Ashleigh Gardner

4 (2)

Australian Capital Territory Women vs New South Wales Women Live Cricket Score

Toss and Playing XI: The Match will start on January 23, 2020, at 10:00 AM Local, (4:30 AM IST).

Stay connected with us and get Women’s National Cricket League 2019-20, 20th Match ACTW vs NSWW Live Score ball by ball commentary and minute by minute live updates.

Squads of both teams

Australian Capital Territory Women Squad:

Amy Yates, Isabelle Afaras, Liz Coper-Jones, Nicola Hancock, Madeline Penna, Katie Mack, Erica Kershaw, Zoe Cooke, Carly Leeson, Matilda Lugg, Claire Koski, Erin Osborne, Anna Lanning

New South Wales Women Squad:

Lisa Griffith, Rachel Trenaman, Saskia Horley, Jodie Hicks, Stella Campbell, Phoebe Litchfield, Sarah Aley, Lauren Cheatle, Tahlia Wilson, Rene Farrell, Rachael Haynes, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Maddy Darke, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Naomi Stalenberg, Lauren Smith

ACTW vs NSWW Live Cricket Score ball by ball commentary with fast scorecard update

Catch WNCL 2019-20 20th Match Australian Capital Territory Women vs New South Wales Women Live Score ball by ball commentary with Cricadium and get fast Scorecard updates and minute by minute live updates.

Match Details

Timings: The event will start on January 23, 2020, at 10:00 AM Local, (4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

For ACTW vs NSWW Live Score ball by ball commentary stay connected to Cricadium.

Stay updated with all the cricketing action, follow Cricadium on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

