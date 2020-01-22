Women’s National Cricket League 2019-20 20th Match Australian Capital Territory Women vs New South Wales Women Live Cricket Score

c: Healy b: Gardner
lbw: Farrell
b: Campbell
not out
b: Griffith
c: Haynes b: Farrell
c: Haynes b: Farrell
c: Trenaman b: Silver-Holmes
lbw: Gardner
c: Farrell b: Griffith
c: Healy b: Campbell
c: Brown b: Penna
c: Brown b: Leeson
not out
c: Mack b: Hancock
not out
Katie Mack
11 (8)
Erica Kershaw
0 (9)
Katie Mack
9 (9)
Anna Lanning
0 (8)
Katie Mack
3 (10)
Erin Osborne
1 (4)
Katie Mack
13 (24)
Claire Koski
19 (22)
Katie Mack
7 (6)
Sarah Coyte
11 (9)
Sarah Coyte
15 (19)
Madeline Penna
7 (16)
Madeline Penna
1 (9)
Carly Leeson
0 (1)
Carly Leeson
13 (16)
Maitlan Brown
0 (11)
Carly Leeson
35 (38)
Nicola Hancock
17 (37)
Carly Leeson
3 (3)
Amy Yates
0 (3)
Erin Osborne
3 (10)
Carly Leeson
5 (5)
Rachael Haynes
16 (27)
Alyssa Healy
34 (31)
Rachael Haynes
12 (21)
Tahlia Wilson
21 (26)
Tahlia Wilson
43 (44)
Naomi Stalenberg
43 (42)
Tahlia Wilson
0 (1)
Ashleigh Gardner
4 (2)
Australian Capital Territory Women vs New South Wales Women Live Cricket Score
Toss and Playing XI: The Match will start on January 23, 2020, at 10:00 AM Local, (4:30 AM IST).
Stay connected with us and get Women’s National Cricket League 2019-20, 20th Match ACTW vs NSWW Live Score ball by ball commentary and minute by minute live updates.
Squads of both teams
Australian Capital Territory Women Squad:
Amy Yates, Isabelle Afaras, Liz Coper-Jones, Nicola Hancock, Madeline Penna, Katie Mack, Erica Kershaw, Zoe Cooke, Carly Leeson, Matilda Lugg, Claire Koski, Erin Osborne, Anna Lanning
New South Wales Women Squad:
Lisa Griffith, Rachel Trenaman, Saskia Horley, Jodie Hicks, Stella Campbell, Phoebe Litchfield, Sarah Aley, Lauren Cheatle, Tahlia Wilson, Rene Farrell, Rachael Haynes, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Maddy Darke, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Naomi Stalenberg, Lauren Smith
ACTW vs NSWW Live Cricket Score ball by ball commentary with fast scorecard update
Catch WNCL 2019-20 20th Match Australian Capital Territory Women vs New South Wales Women Live Score ball by ball commentary with Cricadium and get fast Scorecard updates and minute by minute live updates.
Match Details
Timings: The event will start on January 23, 2020, at 10:00 AM Local, (4:30 AM IST).
Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra
For ACTW vs NSWW Live Score ball by ball commentary stay connected to Cricadium.
