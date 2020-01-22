Women’s National Cricket League 2019-20 20th Match Australian Capital Territory Women vs New South Wales Women Live Cricket Score

Australian Capital Territory Women vs New South Wales Women Live Cricket Score

Toss and Playing XI: The Match will start on January 23, 2020, at 10:00 AM Local, (4:30 AM IST).

Stay connected with us and get Women’s National Cricket League 2019-20, 20th Match ACTW vs NSWW Live Score ball by ball commentary and minute by minute live updates.

Squads of both teams

Australian Capital Territory Women Squad:

Amy Yates, Isabelle Afaras, Liz Coper-Jones, Nicola Hancock, Madeline Penna, Katie Mack, Erica Kershaw, Zoe Cooke, Carly Leeson, Matilda Lugg, Claire Koski, Erin Osborne, Anna Lanning

New South Wales Women Squad:

Lisa Griffith, Rachel Trenaman, Saskia Horley, Jodie Hicks, Stella Campbell, Phoebe Litchfield, Sarah Aley, Lauren Cheatle, Tahlia Wilson, Rene Farrell, Rachael Haynes, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Maddy Darke, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Naomi Stalenberg, Lauren Smith

ACTW vs NSWW Live Cricket Score ball by ball commentary with fast scorecard update

Catch WNCL 2019-20 20th Match Australian Capital Territory Women vs New South Wales Women Live Score ball by ball commentary with Cricadium and get fast Scorecard updates and minute by minute live updates.

Match Details

Timings: The event will start on January 23, 2020, at 10:00 AM Local, (4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

For ACTW vs NSWW Live Score ball by ball commentary stay connected to Cricadium.

Stay updated with all the cricketing action, follow Cricadium on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram