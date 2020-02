Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies tour of Sri Lanka, 2020 2nd ODI SL vs WI Live Cricket Score

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Cricket Score

West Indies elect to bowl.

West Indies (Playing XI):

Shai Hope (wk), Sunil Ambris, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell

Sri Lanka (Playing XI):

Avishka Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera (wk), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep

Squads of both teams

Sri Lanka Squad

Angelo Mathews, Isuru Udana, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Dhananjaya de Silva, Shehan Jayasuriya, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Avishka Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan

West Indies Squad

Kieron Pollard (C), Darren Bravo, Jason Holder, Sunil Ambris, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh

SL vs WI head to head in ODIs

SL vs WI Total Matches: 58

Sri Lanka Won: 27

West Indies Won: 28

Tied/No Result: 03

Match Details

Timings: The event will start on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 02:00 PM Local, (2:00 PM IST), (08:30 AM GMT).

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

