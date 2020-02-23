PSL 2020 Live Cricket Score: PSL 2020 Match 6 KRK vs QTG Live Score

Pakistan Super League, 2020
National Stadium, Karachi
Start Date : 23 February 2020
Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score
Toss and Playing XI: The match will start on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 02:00 PM LOCAL, (2:30 PM IST) and (09:00 AM GMT).
Stay connected with us and get Pakistan Super League 2020 6th Match KRK vs QTG Live Score ball by ball commentary and minute by minute live updates.
Squads of both teams
Karachi Kings Squad:
Mohammad Amir, Chadwick Walton, Chris Jordan, Alex Hales, Mitchell McClenaghan, Awais Zia, Babar Azam, Umaid Asif, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Cameron Delport, Imad Wasim (c), Aamer Yamin, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Ali Khan, Umer Khan, Arshad Iqbal
Quetta Gladiators Squad:
Shane Watson, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Khurram Manzoor, Sohail Khan, Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal, Jason Roy, Tymal Mills, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Fawad Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Azam Khan, Arish Ali Khan, Abdul Nasir, Zahid Mahmood
PSL 2020 Match 6 KRK vs QTG Live Score, Scorecard & Results
Follow KRK vs QTG live cricket score ball by ball commentary and know what is happening on the ground with us. Let’s look at the KRK vs QTG previous matches records.
Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Match Details
Catch Pakistan Super League 2020 KRK vs QTG Live Cricket Score ball by ball commentary with fast scorecard updates, Latest News Results and much more.
Timings: The KRK vs QTG Match 6 will start on Sunday, February 23, 2020, 02:00 PM LOCAL, (2:30 PM IST) and (09:00 AM GMT).
Venue: The PSL 2020 Match 6 KRK vs QTG fixture will be played at National Stadium, Karachi
Hello all and welcome to the live blog of PSL For KRK vs QTG Live Cricket Score ball by ball commentary stay connected to Cricadium.
