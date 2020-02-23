Connect with us

PSL 2020 Live Cricket Score: PSL 2020 Match 6 KRK vs QTG Live Score Scorecard & Results

PSL 2020 Live Cricket Score: PSL 2020 Match 6 KRK vs QTG Live Score
Karachi Kings 156/9 (20.0)
Quetta Gladiators 0/0 (0.0)
Innings Break

Pakistan Super League, 2020

National Stadium, Karachi

Start Date : 23 February 2020

Karachi Kings( Run Rate : 7.8 )
Batsmens
R
B
4S
6S
SR
Babar Azam
26
23
5
0
113.04
Sharjeel Khan
6
12
0
0
50
Alex Hales
29
27
1
1
107.40
Cameron Delport
22
12
2
1
183.33
Chadwick Walton
1
4
0
0
25
Iftikhar Ahmed
25
18
2
1
138.88
Imad Wasim
8
10
1
0
80
Chris Jordan
14
9
1
1
155.55
Umaid Asif
9
4
2
0
225
Bowler
O
R
W
Econ
WD
Sohail Khan
4
24
1
6
0
Naseem Shah
4
23
0
5.75
1
Tymal Mills
4
30
2
7.50
0
Mohammad Hasnain
4
33
3
8.25
1
Anwar Ali
2
19
0
9.50
0
Mohammad Nawaz
2
13
1
6.50
0
Quetta Gladiators( Run Rate : 0 )
Batsmens
R
B
4S
6S
SR
Bowler
O
R
W
Econ
WD

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score

Toss and Playing XI: The match will start on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 02:00 PM LOCAL, (2:30 PM IST) and (09:00 AM GMT).

Stay connected with us and get Pakistan Super League 2020 6th Match KRK vs QTG Live Score ball by ball commentary and minute by minute live updates.

Squads of both teams

Karachi Kings Squad:

Mohammad Amir, Chadwick Walton, Chris Jordan, Alex Hales, Mitchell McClenaghan, Awais Zia, Babar Azam, Umaid Asif, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Cameron Delport, Imad Wasim (c), Aamer Yamin, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Ali Khan, Umer Khan, Arshad Iqbal

Quetta Gladiators Squad:

Shane Watson, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Khurram Manzoor, Sohail Khan, Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal, Jason Roy, Tymal Mills, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Fawad Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Azam Khan, Arish Ali Khan, Abdul Nasir, Zahid Mahmood

PSL 2020 Match 6 KRK vs QTG Live Score, Scorecard & Results

Follow KRK vs QTG live cricket score ball by ball commentary and know what is happening on the ground with us. Let’s look at the KRK vs QTG previous matches records.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Match Details

Catch Pakistan Super League 2020 KRK vs QTG Live Cricket Score ball by ball commentary with fast scorecard updates, Latest News Results and much more.

Timings: The KRK vs QTG Match 6 will start on Sunday, February 23, 2020, 02:00 PM LOCAL, (2:30 PM IST) and (09:00 AM GMT).

Venue: The PSL 2020 Match 6 KRK vs QTG fixture will be played at National Stadium, Karachi

Hello all and welcome to the live blog of PSL For KRK vs QTG Live Cricket Score ball by ball commentary stay connected to Cricadium.

Stay updated with all the cricketing action, follow Cricadium on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

More in Cricket News