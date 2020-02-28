Connect with us

Cricket News

PSL 2020 Live Cricket Score: MS vs KRK Match 10 Live Score Scorecard & Results

PSL 2020 Live Cricket Score: MS vs KRK Match 10 Live Score Ball By Ball
Multan Sultans 0/0 (0.0)

Pakistan Super League, 2020

Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Start Date : 28 February 2020

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Live Score

Toss and Playing XI: The match will start on Friday, February 28, 2020, 03:00 PM LOCAL, (3:30 PM IST) and (10:00 AM GMT).

Squads of both teams

Multan Sultans Squad:

Shahid Afridi, Ravi Bopara, Sohail Tanvir, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Imran Tahir, Moeen Ali, Wayne Madsen, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Usman Qadir, Bilawal Bhatti, Shan Masood (C), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Rohail Nazir (wk), Ali Shafiq, Zeeshan Ashraf

Karachi Kings Squad:

Mohammad Amir, Chadwick Walton, Chris Jordan, Alex Hales, Mitchell McClenaghan, Awais Zia, Babar Azam, Umaid Asif, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Cameron Delport, Imad Wasim (C), Aamer Yamin, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Ali Khan, Umer Khan, Arshad Iqbal

PSL 2020 Match 10 MS vs KRK Live Score, Scorecard & Results

MS vs KRK Head to Head Record

Total Matches Played between MS vs KRK: 04

Multan Sultans Won: 0

Karachi Kings Won: 03

Abandoned: 1

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Match Details

Timings: The MS vs KRK Match 10 will start on Friday, February 28, 2020, 03:00 PM LOCAL, (3:30 PM IST) and (10:00 AM GMT).

Venue: The PSL 2020 Match 10 MS vs KRK fixture will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

