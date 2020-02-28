PSL 2020 Live Cricket Score: MS vs KRK Match 10 Live Score Ball By Ball

Pakistan Super League, 2020
Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
Start Date : 28 February 2020
Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Live Score
Toss and Playing XI: The match will start on Friday, February 28, 2020, 03:00 PM LOCAL, (3:30 PM IST) and (10:00 AM GMT).
Squads of both teams
Multan Sultans Squad:
Shahid Afridi, Ravi Bopara, Sohail Tanvir, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Imran Tahir, Moeen Ali, Wayne Madsen, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Usman Qadir, Bilawal Bhatti, Shan Masood (C), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Rohail Nazir (wk), Ali Shafiq, Zeeshan Ashraf
Karachi Kings Squad:
Mohammad Amir, Chadwick Walton, Chris Jordan, Alex Hales, Mitchell McClenaghan, Awais Zia, Babar Azam, Umaid Asif, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Cameron Delport, Imad Wasim (C), Aamer Yamin, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Ali Khan, Umer Khan, Arshad Iqbal
PSL 2020 Match 10 MS vs KRK Live Score, Scorecard & Results
Follow MS vs KRK live cricket score ball by ball commentary and know what is happening on the ground with us. Let’s look at the MS vs KRK previous matches records.
MS vs KRK Head to Head Record
Total Matches Played between MS vs KRK: 04
Multan Sultans Won: 0
Karachi Kings Won: 03
Abandoned: 1
Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Match Details
Timings: The MS vs KRK Match 10 will start on Friday, February 28, 2020, 03:00 PM LOCAL, (3:30 PM IST) and (10:00 AM GMT).
Venue: The PSL 2020 Match 10 MS vs KRK fixture will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
Karachi Kings elected to field