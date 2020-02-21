PSL 2020 Live Cricket Score: LHQ vs MS Match 3 Live Score ball by ball

Connect with us

Lahore Qalandars 138/8 (20.0)
Multan Sultans 142/5 (16.1)
Multan Sultans beat Lahore Qalandars by 5 wickets Match Ended

Pakistan Super League, 2020

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Start Date : 21 February 2020

Lahore Qalandars( Run Rate : 6.9 )
Batsmens
R
B
4S
6S
SR
Fakhar Zaman
19
14
2
1
135.71
Chris Lynn
39
19
4
3
205.26
Ben Dunk
3
5
0
0
60
Mohammad Hafeez
14
22
1
0
63.63
Dane Vilas
19
14
3
0
135.71
Sohail Akhtar
34
30
1
3
113.33
David Wiese
3
5
0
0
60
Shaheen Afridi
2
5
0
0
40
Bowler
O
R
W
Econ
WD
Sohail Tanvir
4
36
1
9
1
Mohammad Irfan
4
24
0
6
0
Imran Tahir
4
21
2
5.25
0
Moeen Ali
2
13
2
6.50
0
Shahid Afridi
4
25
0
6.25
0
Mohammad Ilyas
2
16
2
8
1
Multan Sultans( Run Rate : 8.78 )
Batsmens
R
B
4S
6S
SR
Shan Masood
38
29
4
1
131.03
James Vince
18
9
2
1
200
Moeen Ali
11
8
2
0
137.50
Rilee Rossouw
32
28
2
1
114.28
Zeeshan Ashraf
4
7
0
0
57.14
Khushdil Shah
6
4
1
0
150
Shahid Afridi
21
12
2
1
175
Bowler
O
R
W
Econ
WD
Shaheen Afridi
4
18
1
4.50
4
Usman Shinwari
2
26
0
13
0
Haris Rauf
4
40
1
10
2
Dilbar Hussain
2.1
24
0
11.07
1
Mohammad Hafeez
2
18
0
9
0
David Wiese
2
11
1
5.50
0

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Live Score

Multan Sultans Won the Toss and Opt to Bowl!!!

Lahore Qalandars (Playing XI): Chris Lynn, Fakhar Zaman, Ben Dunk, Mohammad Hafeez, Dane Vilas(w), Sohail Akhtar (C), David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Shinwari, Dilbar Hussain, Haris Rauf

Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Shan Masood (C), James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Moeen Ali, Shahid Afridi, Zeeshan Ashraf(w), Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ilyas, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Irfan

Stay connected with us and get Pakistan Super League 2020, 3rd Match LHQ vs MS Live Score ball by ball commentary and minute by minute live updates.

Squads of both teams

Lahore Qalandars Squad:

Salman Butt, Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, Chris Lynn, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dane Vilas, Ben Dunk (wk), Jaahid Ali, David Wiese, Usman Shinwari, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Akhtar (c), Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain, Faizan Khan, Raja Farzan

Multan Sultans Squad:

Shahid Afridi, Ravi Bopara, Sohail Tanvir, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Imran Tahir, Moeen Ali, Wayne Madsen, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Usman Qadir, Bilawal Bhatti, Shan Masood (c), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Rohail Nazir (wk), Ali Shafiq, Zeeshan Ashraf

PSL 2020 Match 3 LHQ vs MS Live Score, Scorecard & Results

Follow LHQ vs MS live cricket score ball by ball commentary and know what is happening on the ground with us. Let’s look at the LHQ vs MS previous matches records.

LHQ vs MS Head to Head Record

Total Matches Played between LHQ vs MS: 04

Lahore Qalandars Won: 02

Multan Sultans Won: 02

Abandoned: 0

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Match Details

Catch Pakistan Super League 2020 LHQ vs MS Live Cricket Score ball by ball commentary with fast scorecard updates, Latest News Results and much more.

Timings: The LHQ vs MS Match 3 will start on Friday, February 21, 2020, 08:00 PM LOCAL, (8:30 PM IST) and (03:00 PM GMT).

Venue: The PSL 2020 Match 3 LHQ vs MS fixture will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Hello all and welcome to the live blog of PSL For LHQ vs MS Live Cricket Score ball by ball commentary stay connected to Cricadium.

Stay updated with all the cricketing action, follow Cricadium on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

More in Cricket News