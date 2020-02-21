PSL 2020 Live Cricket Score: LHQ vs MS Match 3 Live Score ball by ball

Pakistan Super League, 2020
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Start Date : 21 February 2020
Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Live Score
Multan Sultans Won the Toss and Opt to Bowl!!!
Lahore Qalandars (Playing XI): Chris Lynn, Fakhar Zaman, Ben Dunk, Mohammad Hafeez, Dane Vilas(w), Sohail Akhtar (C), David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Shinwari, Dilbar Hussain, Haris Rauf
Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Shan Masood (C), James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Moeen Ali, Shahid Afridi, Zeeshan Ashraf(w), Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ilyas, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Irfan
Squads of both teams
Lahore Qalandars Squad:
Salman Butt, Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, Chris Lynn, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dane Vilas, Ben Dunk (wk), Jaahid Ali, David Wiese, Usman Shinwari, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Akhtar (c), Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain, Faizan Khan, Raja Farzan
Multan Sultans Squad:
Shahid Afridi, Ravi Bopara, Sohail Tanvir, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Imran Tahir, Moeen Ali, Wayne Madsen, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Usman Qadir, Bilawal Bhatti, Shan Masood (c), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Rohail Nazir (wk), Ali Shafiq, Zeeshan Ashraf
PSL 2020 Match 3 LHQ vs MS Live Score, Scorecard & Results
Follow LHQ vs MS live cricket score ball by ball commentary and know what is happening on the ground with us. Let’s look at the LHQ vs MS previous matches records.
LHQ vs MS Head to Head Record
Total Matches Played between LHQ vs MS: 04
Lahore Qalandars Won: 02
Multan Sultans Won: 02
Abandoned: 0
Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Match Details
Timings: The LHQ vs MS Match 3 will start on Friday, February 21, 2020, 08:00 PM LOCAL, (8:30 PM IST) and (03:00 PM GMT).
Venue: The PSL 2020 Match 3 LHQ vs MS fixture will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
