PSL 2020 Live Cricket Score: LHQ vs MS Match 3 Live Score ball by ball

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Live Score

Multan Sultans Won the Toss and Opt to Bowl!!!

Lahore Qalandars (Playing XI): Chris Lynn, Fakhar Zaman, Ben Dunk, Mohammad Hafeez, Dane Vilas(w), Sohail Akhtar (C), David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Shinwari, Dilbar Hussain, Haris Rauf

Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Shan Masood (C), James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Moeen Ali, Shahid Afridi, Zeeshan Ashraf(w), Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ilyas, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Irfan

Squads of both teams

Lahore Qalandars Squad:

Salman Butt, Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, Chris Lynn, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dane Vilas, Ben Dunk (wk), Jaahid Ali, David Wiese, Usman Shinwari, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Akhtar (c), Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain, Faizan Khan, Raja Farzan

Multan Sultans Squad:

Shahid Afridi, Ravi Bopara, Sohail Tanvir, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Imran Tahir, Moeen Ali, Wayne Madsen, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Usman Qadir, Bilawal Bhatti, Shan Masood (c), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Rohail Nazir (wk), Ali Shafiq, Zeeshan Ashraf

PSL 2020 Match 3 LHQ vs MS Live Score, Scorecard & Results

LHQ vs MS Head to Head Record

Total Matches Played between LHQ vs MS: 04

Lahore Qalandars Won: 02

Multan Sultans Won: 02

Abandoned: 0

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Match Details

Timings: The LHQ vs MS Match 3 will start on Friday, February 21, 2020, 08:00 PM LOCAL, (8:30 PM IST) and (03:00 PM GMT).

Venue: The PSL 2020 Match 3 LHQ vs MS fixture will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

