ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 16 ENGW vs WIW Match Prediction Who Will Win Today

The 16th Match of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, 2020 will see the clash between England Women and West Indies Women at the Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney on Sunday, March 01, 2020. Keep reading to find out ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Match 16 ENGW vs WIW Match Prediction.
Here is our ENGW vs WIW T20 World Cup 2020 Match 16 Prediction
Case1: If England Women bats first
First Innings score prediction: England Women will score 135-145
Result prediction: Eng will win the match by 1-10 runs
Case2: If West Indies Women bats first
First Innings score prediction: West Indies Women will score 130-140
Result prediction: Eng will win the match by 5 wickets
Predicted XI:
England Women Predicted XI:
Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Glenn
West Indies Women Predicted XI:
Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Anisa Mohammed, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shakera Selman, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Hayley Matthews, Lee-Ann Kirby, Chedean Nation
Disclaimer
Cricket Match Predictions are for entertainment purpose only. We don’t get involved in or promote betting or gambling. Also, We strongly discourage behaviors of participating in illegal activities related to cricket. Our experts try to be as correct as possible, but we do not guarantee 100% correctness.
