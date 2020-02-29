ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 16 ENGW vs WIW Match Prediction Who Will Win Today

The 16th Match of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, 2020 will see the clash between England Women and West Indies Women at the Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney on Sunday, March 01, 2020. Keep reading to find out ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Match 16 ENGW vs WIW Match Prediction.

Here is our ENGW vs WIW T20 World Cup 2020 Match 16 Prediction

Case1: If England Women bats first

First Innings score prediction: England Women will score 135-145

Result prediction: Eng will win the match by 1-10 runs

Case2: If West Indies Women bats first

First Innings score prediction: West Indies Women will score 130-140

Result prediction: Eng will win the match by 5 wickets

Predicted XI:

England Women Predicted XI:

Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Glenn

West Indies Women Predicted XI:

Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Anisa Mohammed, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shakera Selman, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Hayley Matthews, Lee-Ann Kirby, Chedean Nation

