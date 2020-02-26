ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Live Score:  Match 8 WIW vs PAKW Live Cricket Score

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Live Cricket Score

West Indies Women elect to bat.

West Indies Women (Playing XI):

Hayley Matthews, Lee-Ann Kirby, Stafanie Taylor (c), Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Shakera Selman, Anisa Mohammed, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell

Pakistan Women (Playing XI):

Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Iram Javed, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Anam Amin

Squads of both teams

West Indies Women Squad:

Shemaine Campbelle, Deandra Dottin, Anisa Mohammed, Stafanie Taylor (C), Shakera Selman, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Afy Fletcher, Hayley Matthews, Lee-Ann Kirby, Chedean Nation, Sheneta Grimmond, Aaliyah Alleyne, Cherry Ann Fraser

Pakistan Women Squad:

Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (C), Diana Baig, Nida Dar, Iram Javed, Anam Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Aliya Riaz, Muneeba Ali, Aiman Anwer, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Ayesha Naseem

WIW vs PAKW Live Cricket Score ball by ball commentary with fast scorecard update

Catch ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 8 WIW vs PAKW Live Cricket Score ball by ball commentary with Cricadium and get fast Scorecard updates and minute by minute live updates.

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Match Details

Timings: The event will start on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 07:00 PM Local (1:30 PM IST), (08:00 AM GMT).

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Hello all and welcome to the live score blog of 8th match of ICC women’s T20O world cup 2020 WIW vs PAKW. For West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women match Live Score ball by ball commentary stay connected to Cricadium. Stay connected with us and know what is happening on the ground.

