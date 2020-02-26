Connect with us

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Live Score: Match 8 WIW vs PAKW Live Cricket Score

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Live Score:  Match 8 WIW vs PAKW Live Cricket Score
West Indies Women 7-124 ( 20.0 ) overs
Pakistan Women: 2-127 ( 18.2 ) overs
Pakistan Women win by 8 wickets
Toss - West Indies Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Batsman
R
B
4S
6S
SR
Bismah Maroof*
38
37
4
0
102.7
Nida Dar
18
20
1
0
90
Bowler
O
M
R
W
Econ
Stafanie Taylor
3.2
0
20
1
6.00
Man of the Match
Javeria Khan
Commentary
In over# 19
Runs : 5 Bowler: Stafanie Taylor Wickets : 0
Over 19. 5 runs. Bowler: Stafanie Taylor. Pakistan Women: 2-127(rr 6.68)
18.2
4
FOUR! Stafanie Taylor to Bismah Maroof. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past deep point for 4 runs. Wonderful evening here at Manuka. Pakistan snatched victory by 8 wickets, thanks to a determined bowling performance, and gritty batting. Catch you tomorrow, as the Aussies take on Bangladesh!
18.1
1
Stafanie Taylor to Nida Dar. Back of a length, pulling, Played to mid on for 1 run.
In over# 18
Runs : 3 Bowler: Shakera Selman Wickets : 0
Over 18. 3 runs. Bowler: Shakera Selman. Pakistan Women: 2-122(rr 6.78)
17.6
.
Shakera Selman to Bismah Maroof. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
17.5
2
Shakera Selman to Bismah Maroof. Length ball, flick, Played to backward square leg for 2 runs.
17.4
.
Shakera Selman to Bismah Maroof. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.
17.3
1
Shakera Selman to Nida Dar. Length ball, flick, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg for 1 run.
17.2
.
Shakera Selman to Nida Dar. Length ball, driving, Played to point for no runs.
17.1
.
Shakera Selman to Nida Dar. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
In over# 17
Runs : 10 Bowler: Shamilia Connell Wickets : 0
Over 17. 12 runs. Bowler: Shamilia Connell. Pakistan Women: 2-119(rr 7.00)
16.6
1
Shamilia Connell to Nida Dar. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for 1 run.
16.5
4
FREE HIT. FOUR! Shamilia Connell to Nida Dar. Length ball, flick, Played past fine leg for 4 runs.
16.5
.
No ball Shamilia Connell to Bismah Maroof. Full toss, driving, missed to second slip for 2 runs.
16.4
2
Shamilia Connell to Bismah Maroof. Length ball, flick, Played to backward square leg for 2 runs.
16.3
1
Shamilia Connell to Nida Dar. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for 1 run.
16.2
1
Shamilia Connell to Bismah Maroof. Length ball, dropped, Played to point for 1 run.
16.1
1
Shamilia Connell to Nida Dar. Length ball, flick, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
In over# 16
Runs : 9 Bowler: Hayley Matthews Wickets : 0
Over 16. 9 runs. Bowler: Hayley Matthews. Pakistan Women: 2-107(rr 6.69)
15.6
1
Hayley Matthews to Nida Dar. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for 1 run.
15.5
1
Hayley Matthews to Bismah Maroof. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.
15.4
1
Hayley Matthews to Nida Dar. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
15.3
1
Hayley Matthews to Bismah Maroof. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for 1 run.
15.2
4
FOUR! Hayley Matthews to Bismah Maroof. Back of a length, sweeping, Hit Hard past fine leg for 4 runs.
15.1
1
Hayley Matthews to Nida Dar. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for 1 run.
In over# 15
Runs : 9 Bowler: Stafanie Taylor Wickets : 0
Over 15. 9 runs. Bowler: Stafanie Taylor. Pakistan Women: 2-98(rr 6.53)
14.6
4
FOUR! Stafanie Taylor to Bismah Maroof. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard past deep square leg for 4 runs.
14.5
1
Stafanie Taylor to Nida Dar. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.
14.4
.
Stafanie Taylor to Nida Dar. Half volley, slog sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Campbelle.
14.3
1
APPEAL! Stafanie Taylor to Bismah Maroof. Length ball, sweeping, Played to backward square leg for 1 run, by Fletcher, appeal made for Run Out.
14.2
2
Stafanie Taylor to Bismah Maroof. Length ball, driving, Played in the air under control to deep extra cover for 2 runs.
14.1
1
Stafanie Taylor to Nida Dar. Length ball, driving, to cover for 1 run.
Batsman
R
B
4S
SR
H Matthews

lbw: Baig

0
1
0
0
L Kirby

c: Siddiqui b: Baig

16
11
3
145.45
S Taylor

c: Baig b: Dar

43
47
2
91.49
D Dottin

c: Javed b: Dar

1
10
0
10
S Campbelle

lbw: Amin

43
36
2
119.44
C Henry

lbw: Anwar

4
6
0
66.67
C Nation

not out

6
5
0
120
A Fletcher

b: Anwar

6
3
1
200
S Connell

not out

1
1
0
100
Not bat : Anisa Mohammed,Shakera Selman
Extras 4(b 0, lb 2, WD 2, NB 0)
Total 124/7 20.0 overs
FOW: (Anisa Mohammed) , (Shakera Selman)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
Econ
D Baig
4.0
0
19
2
4.75
A Amin
4.0
0
19
1
4.75
A Anwar
4.0
0
32
2
8.00
N Dar
4.0
0
30
2
7.50
B Maroof
2.0
0
11
0
5.50
A Riaz
2.0
0
11
0
5.50
Batsman
R
B
4S
SR
M Ali

c: Mohammed b: Fletcher

25
26
3
96.15
J Khan

lbw: Taylor

35
28
6
125
B Maroof

not out

38
37
4
102.7
N Dar

not out

18
20
1
90
Not bat : Omaima Sohail,Iram Javed,Aliya Riaz,Sidra Nawaz,Aiman Anwar,Diana Baig,Anam Amin
Extras 11(b 0, lb 2, WD 7, NB 2)
Total 127/2 18.2 overs
FOW: (Anisa Mohammed) , (Shakera Selman) , (Omaima Sohail) , (Iram Javed) , (Aliya Riaz) , (Sidra Nawaz) , (Aiman Anwar) , (Diana Baig) , (Anam Amin)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
Econ
S Connell
3.0
0
27
0
9.00
S Selman
3.0
0
16
0
5.33
C Henry
1.0
0
14
0
14.00
H Matthews
3.0
0
18
0
6.00
A Fletcher
3.0
0
21
1
7.00
S Taylor
3.2
0
20
1
6.00
A Mohammed
2.0
0
9
0
4.50
In over# 20
Runs : 10 Bowler: Aiman Anwar Wickets : 1
Over 20. 10 runs. Bowler: Aiman Anwar. West Indies Women: 7-124(rr 6.20)
19.6
1
Aiman Anwar to Shamilia Connell. Length ball, Slog, to second slip for 1 run.
19.5
W
OUT! Bowled. Aiman Anwar to Afy Fletcher. Back of a length, pulling, missed to.
19.4
2
Aiman Anwar to Afy Fletcher. Length ball, flick, Played to long on for 2 runs.
19.3
4
FOUR! Aiman Anwar to Afy Fletcher. Half volley, driving, in the air under control past third man for 4 runs.
19.2
1
Aiman Anwar to Chedean Nation. Length ball, flick, hit pad to gully for 1 run.
19.1
2
Aiman Anwar to Chedean Nation. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for 2 runs.
In over# 19
Runs : 9 Bowler: Nida Dar Wickets : 1
Over 19. 9 runs. Bowler: Nida Dar. West Indies Women: 6-114(rr 6.00)
18.6
1
Nida Dar to Chedean Nation. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for 1 run.
18.5
2
Nida Dar to Chedean Nation. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.
18.4
W
OUT! Caught. Nida Dar to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, by Baig.
18.3
6
SIX! Nida Dar to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
18.2
.
Nida Dar to Stafanie Taylor. Short, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Nawaz.
18.1
.
Nida Dar to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
In over# 18
Runs : 11 Bowler: Aiman Anwar Wickets : 1
Over 18. 11 runs. Bowler: Aiman Anwar. West Indies Women: 5-105(rr 5.83)
17.6
1
Aiman Anwar to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
17.5
6
SIX! Aiman Anwar to Stafanie Taylor. Full toss, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
17.4
1
Aiman Anwar to Chedean Nation. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for 1 run.
17.3
W
OUT! L.B.W. Aiman Anwar to Chinelle Henry. Length ball, pushing, hit pad.
17.3
1
Wide Aiman Anwar to Chinelle Henry. Length ball, flick, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Nawaz.
17.2
1
Aiman Anwar to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for 1 run.
17.1
1
Aiman Anwar to Chinelle Henry. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for 1 run.
In over# 17
Runs : 3 Bowler: Anam Amin Wickets : 1
Over 17. 3 runs. Bowler: Anam Amin. West Indies Women: 4-94(rr 5.53)
16.6
.
Anam Amin to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
16.5
1
Anam Amin to Chinelle Henry. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.
16.4
.
Anam Amin to Chinelle Henry. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Amin.
16.3
2
Anam Amin to Chinelle Henry. Length ball, driving, Played to mid wicket for 2 runs.
16.2
.
Anam Amin to Chinelle Henry. Length ball, pushing, Played to silly mid on for no runs.
16.1
W
OUT! L.B.W. Anam Amin to Shemaine Campbelle. Length ball, reverse sweeping, hit pad to third slip.
In over# 16
Runs : 12 Bowler: Diana Baig Wickets : 0
Over 16. 13 runs. Bowler: Diana Baig. West Indies Women: 3-91(rr 5.69)
15.6
1
Diana Baig to Shemaine Campbelle. Length ball, dropped, Played to point for 1 run.
15.5
4
FOUR! Diana Baig to Shemaine Campbelle. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
15.4
.
Diana Baig to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, working, Played to silly mid on for 1 run.
15.3
1
Diana Baig to Shemaine Campbelle. Back of a length, pulling, Played to long on for 1 run.
15.2
6
SIX! Diana Baig to Shemaine Campbelle. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.
15.1
.
Diana Baig to Shemaine Campbelle. Length ball, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Nawaz.
In over# 15
Runs : 12 Bowler: Nida Dar Wickets : 0
Over 15. 12 runs. Bowler: Nida Dar. West Indies Women: 3-78(rr 5.20)
14.6
1
Nida Dar to Shemaine Campbelle. Full toss, working, Played in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run.
14.5
1
Nida Dar to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for 1 run.
14.4
1
Nida Dar to Shemaine Campbelle. Length ball, sweeping, Played to deep backward square leg for 1 run.
14.3
6
SIX! Nida Dar to Shemaine Campbelle. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
14.2
2
Nida Dar to Shemaine Campbelle. Length ball, Slog, Played to long on for 2 runs.
14.1
1
Nida Dar to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
In over# 14
Runs : 4 Bowler: Aliya Riaz Wickets : 0
Over 14. 4 runs. Bowler: Aliya Riaz. West Indies Women: 3-66(rr 4.71)
13.6
.
Aliya Riaz to Shemaine Campbelle. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
13.5
1
Aliya Riaz to Stafanie Taylor. Back of a length, driving, Played to point for 1 run.
13.4
1
Aliya Riaz to Shemaine Campbelle. Length ball, Slog, mis-timed to short mid wicket for 1 run.
13.3
1
Aliya Riaz to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, driving, to backward point for 1 run.
13.2
1
Aliya Riaz to Shemaine Campbelle. Length ball, driving, Played to deep extra cover for 1 run.
13.1
.
Aliya Riaz to Shemaine Campbelle. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
In over# 13
Runs : 5 Bowler: Bismah Maroof Wickets : 0
Over 13. 5 runs. Bowler: Bismah Maroof. West Indies Women: 3-62(rr 4.77)
12.6
1
Bismah Maroof to Shemaine Campbelle. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
12.5
.
Bismah Maroof to Shemaine Campbelle. Length ball, driving, Played to silly mid on for no runs.
12.4
2
Bismah Maroof to Shemaine Campbelle. Half volley, driving, to short third man for 2 runs.
12.3
2
Bismah Maroof to Shemaine Campbelle. Length ball, Slog, Missed (Leg Side) in the air under control to long on for 2 runs.
12.2
.
APPEAL! Bismah Maroof to Shemaine Campbelle. Length ball, defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Nawaz, appeal made for Stumped.
12.1
.
Bismah Maroof to Shemaine Campbelle. Back of a length, cutting, Played to short third man for no runs.
In over# 12
Runs : 7 Bowler: Aliya Riaz Wickets : 0
Over 12. 7 runs. Bowler: Aliya Riaz. West Indies Women: 3-57(rr 4.75)
11.6
1
Aliya Riaz to Shemaine Campbelle. Length ball, driving, to third man for 1 run.
11.5
2
Aliya Riaz to Shemaine Campbelle. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 2 runs.
11.4
2
Aliya Riaz to Shemaine Campbelle. Half volley, driving, Played in the air under control to long on for 2 runs.
11.3
1
Aliya Riaz to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, driving, Played to point for 1 run.
11.2
1
Aliya Riaz to Shemaine Campbelle. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.
11.1
.
Aliya Riaz to Shemaine Campbelle. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
In over# 11
Runs : 6 Bowler: Bismah Maroof Wickets : 0
Over 11. 6 runs. Bowler: Bismah Maroof. West Indies Women: 3-50(rr 4.55)
10.6
1
Bismah Maroof to Shemaine Campbelle. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run.
10.5
1
Bismah Maroof to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.
10.4
.
Bismah Maroof to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, sweeping, Played to square leg for no runs.
10.3
.
Bismah Maroof to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, Leave, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Nawaz.
10.2
.
Bismah Maroof to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, cutting, Played to backward point for no runs.
10.1
4
FOUR! Bismah Maroof to Stafanie Taylor. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard past third man for 4 runs.
In over# 10
Runs : 5 Bowler: Anam Amin Wickets : 0
Over 10. 5 runs. Bowler: Anam Amin. West Indies Women: 3-44(rr 4.40)
9.6
1
Anam Amin to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for 1 run.
9.5
.
Anam Amin to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
9.4
.
Anam Amin to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
9.3
1
Anam Amin to Shemaine Campbelle. Length ball, cutting, Played to backward point for 1 run.
9.2
1
Anam Amin to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, driving, Played to deep point for 1 run.
9.1
2
Anam Amin to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, working, Played to fine leg for 2 runs.
In over# 9
Runs : 7 Bowler: Nida Dar Wickets : 0
Over 9. 7 runs. Bowler: Nida Dar. West Indies Women: 3-39(rr 4.33)
8.6
1
Nida Dar to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, driving, Played to deep point for 1 run.
8.5
1
Nida Dar to Shemaine Campbelle. Full toss, sweeping, Played to deep backward square leg for 1 run.
8.4
4
FOUR! Nida Dar to Shemaine Campbelle. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard past third man for 4 runs.
8.3
.
Nida Dar to Shemaine Campbelle. Length ball, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Nawaz.
8.2
.
Nida Dar to Shemaine Campbelle. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Dar.
8.1
1
Nida Dar to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, working, Played to leg gully for 1 run.
In over# 8
Runs : 2 Bowler: Anam Amin Wickets : 0
Over 8. 2 runs. Bowler: Anam Amin. West Indies Women: 3-32(rr 4.00)
7.6
.
Anam Amin to Shemaine Campbelle. Half volley, driving, Played to point for no runs.
7.5
.
Anam Amin to Shemaine Campbelle. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
7.4
.
Anam Amin to Shemaine Campbelle. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Amin.
7.3
1
Anam Amin to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
7.2
.
Anam Amin to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, driving, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
7.1
.
Anam Amin to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
7.1
1
Wide Anam Amin to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, sweeping, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Nawaz.
In over# 7
Runs : 2 Bowler: Nida Dar Wickets : 1
Over 7. 2 runs. Bowler: Nida Dar. West Indies Women: 3-30(rr 4.29)
6.6
1
Nida Dar to Stafanie Taylor. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.
6.5
.
Nida Dar to Stafanie Taylor. Back of a length, cutting, Played to point for no runs.
6.4
1
Nida Dar to Shemaine Campbelle. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run.
6.3
.
Nida Dar to Shemaine Campbelle. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Dar.
6.2
W
OUT! Caught. Nida Dar to Deandra Dottin. Half volley, driving, Played in the air uncontrolled to long on, by Javed.
6.1
.
Nida Dar to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, Scoop, mis-timed to silly point for no runs.
In over# 6
Runs : 2 Bowler: Aiman Anwar Wickets : 0
Over 6. Power Play Fielding. 2 runs. Bowler: Aiman Anwar. West Indies Women: 2-28(rr 4.67)
5.6
1
Aiman Anwar to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
5.5
.
Aiman Anwar to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.
5.4
.
Aiman Anwar to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
5.3
.
Aiman Anwar to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Nawaz.
5.2
.
Aiman Anwar to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.
5.1
1
Aiman Anwar to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for 1 run.
In over# 5
Runs : 1 Bowler: Diana Baig Wickets : 1
Over 5. Power Play Fielding. 1 run. Bowler: Diana Baig. West Indies Women: 2-26(rr 5.20)
4.6
.
Diana Baig to Deandra Dottin. Back of a length, driving, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs.
4.5
.
Diana Baig to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Nawaz.
4.4
.
Diana Baig to Deandra Dottin. Back of a length, driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Nawaz.
4.3
1
Diana Baig to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.
4.2
.
Diana Baig to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, pushing, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
4.1
W
OUT! Caught. Diana Baig to Leeann Kirby. Back of a length, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to point, by Siddiqui.
In over# 4
Runs : 10 Bowler: Aiman Anwar Wickets : 0
Over 4. Power Play Fielding. 10 runs. Bowler: Aiman Anwar. West Indies Women: 1-25(rr 6.25)
3.6
1
Aiman Anwar to Leeann Kirby. Half volley, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run.
3.5
4
FOUR! Aiman Anwar to Leeann Kirby. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep point for 4 runs.
3.4
.
Aiman Anwar to Leeann Kirby. Length ball, driving, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
3.3
4
FOUR! Aiman Anwar to Leeann Kirby. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
3.2
1
Aiman Anwar to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for 1 run.
3.1
.
Aiman Anwar to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.
In over# 3
Runs : 4 Bowler: Diana Baig Wickets : 0
Over 3. Power Play Fielding. 4 runs. Bowler: Diana Baig. West Indies Women: 1-15(rr 5.00)
2.6
2
Diana Baig to Leeann Kirby. Length ball, pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to backward square leg for 2 runs.
2.5
1
Diana Baig to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for 1 run.
2.4
.
Diana Baig to Stafanie Taylor. Back of a length, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Nawaz.
2.3
.
Diana Baig to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for no runs.
2.2
.
Diana Baig to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, Steer, Played to gully for no runs.
2.1
1
Diana Baig to Leeann Kirby. Back of a length, pulling, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
In over# 2
Runs : 10 Bowler: Anam Amin Wickets : 0
Over 2. Power Play Fielding. 10 runs. Bowler: Anam Amin. West Indies Women: 1-11(rr 5.50)
1.6
4
FOUR! Anam Amin to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past third man for 4 runs.
1.5
.
Anam Amin to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.
1.4
1
Anam Amin to Leeann Kirby. Length ball, flick, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run.
1.3
4
FOUR! Anam Amin to Leeann Kirby. Length ball, flick, Hit Hard past fine leg for 4 runs.
1.2
.
Anam Amin to Leeann Kirby. Length ball, driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Nawaz.
1.1
1
Anam Amin to Stafanie Taylor. Back of a length, driving, Played to point for 1 run.
In over# 1
Runs : 1 Bowler: Diana Baig Wickets : 1
Over 1. Power Play Fielding. 1 run. Bowler: Diana Baig. West Indies Women: 1-1(rr 1.00)
0.6
.
Diana Baig to Leeann Kirby. Length ball, pushing, Played to silly mid on for no runs.
0.5
1
Diana Baig to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, flick, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.
0.4
.
Diana Baig to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Baig.
.
Diana Baig to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Baig.
.
Diana Baig to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, pushing, Played to silly mid on for no runs.
W
NEW BALL. OUT! L.B.W. Diana Baig to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, Slog, hit pad.
-1.0
Start of West Indies Women Innings. Lovely evening here at Manuka Oval for the second match of the Women's T20 World Cup here in Canberra. In what should be an entertaining clash, West Indies and Pakistan face off for the spoils.
-1.0
Start of Innings. Lovely evening here at Manuka Oval for the second match of the Women's T20 World Cup here in Canberra. In what should be an entertaining clash, West Indies and Pakistan face off for the spoils.
-1.0
West Indies Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Hayley Matthews

0 (1)

0(1)

Leeann Kirby

0 (0)

Leeann Kirby

16 (11)

24(24)

Stafanie Taylor

8 (13)

Stafanie Taylor

2 (3)

3(13)

Deandra Dottin

1 (10)

Stafanie Taylor

19 (23)

62(59)

Shemaine Campbelle

43 (36)

Stafanie Taylor

14 (8)

15(9)

Chedean Nation

1 (1)

Stafanie Taylor

0 (0)

0(1)

Chinelle Henry

0 (1)

Chedean Nation

5 (4)

11(7)

Afy Fletcher

6 (3)

Chedean Nation

0 (0)

1(1)

Shamilia Connell

1 (1)

Muneeba Ali Siddiqui

19 (16)

54(44)

Javeria Khan

35 (28)

Muneeba Ali Siddiqui

6 (10)

15(27)

Bismah Maroof

9 (17)

Bismah Maroof

29 (20)

47(40)

Nida Dar

18 (20)

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Live Cricket Score

West Indies Women elect to bat.

West Indies Women (Playing XI):

Hayley Matthews, Lee-Ann Kirby, Stafanie Taylor (c), Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Shakera Selman, Anisa Mohammed, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell

Pakistan Women (Playing XI):

Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Iram Javed, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Anam Amin

Squads of both teams

West Indies Women Squad:

Shemaine Campbelle, Deandra Dottin, Anisa Mohammed, Stafanie Taylor (C), Shakera Selman, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Afy Fletcher, Hayley Matthews, Lee-Ann Kirby, Chedean Nation, Sheneta Grimmond, Aaliyah Alleyne, Cherry Ann Fraser

Pakistan Women Squad:

Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (C), Diana Baig, Nida Dar, Iram Javed, Anam Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Aliya Riaz, Muneeba Ali, Aiman Anwer, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Ayesha Naseem

WIW vs PAKW Live Cricket Score ball by ball commentary with fast scorecard update

Catch ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Match 8 WIW vs PAKW Live Cricket Score ball by ball commentary

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Match Details

Timings: The event will start on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 07:00 PM Local (1:30 PM IST), (08:00 AM GMT).

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Hello all and welcome to the live score blog of 8th match of ICC women’s T20O world cup 2020 WIW vs PAKW. For West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women match Live Score ball by ball commentary stay connected to Cricadium. Stay connected with us and know what is happening on the ground.

